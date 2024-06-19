A docuseries exploring Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun‘s ongoing battle for the artists’ master recordings is set to premiere this weekend. In 2019, Swift claimed that her masters had been sold to Braun against her knowledge. While Braun offered to sell them back to her, Swift would’ve had to sign an agreement saying that she would only speak positively of Braun.
Instead of signing the agreement, Swift opted to re-record her first six albums released under Big Machine, which would allow her full ownership of the new masters.
In a two-episode docuseries called Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, viewers will get a look at each side of the argument, with one episode exploring Swift’s side that the sale was conducted behind her back and that she has since been blocked from purchasing her recordings, and the other episode examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead, prompted her fan base against him in a public feud.
As Swift maintains her status as a household name, and the biggest pop star in the world right now, Swifties aren’t going to want to miss this television event.
How to watch Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood
According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will stream on various platforms worldwide.
In the US, the docuseries will stream on Max, and in the UK, fans can stream it on Discovery+.
“Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from boardroom to social media and into public interest,” said Charlotte Reid, Vice President of Commissioning, Networks & Streaming at WBD U.K. & Ireland, in a statement. “It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers who are highly engaged with access-led documentaries like ‘vs’, which continues to be a popular format on discovery+.”
Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is executive produced by Matt Reid for Warner Bros. Discovery.