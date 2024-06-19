How to watch Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

A docuseries exploring Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun‘s ongoing battle for the artists’ master recordings is set to premiere this weekend. In 2019, Swift claimed that her masters had been sold to Braun against her knowledge. While Braun offered to sell them back to her, Swift would’ve had to sign an agreement saying that she would only speak positively of Braun.

Instead of signing the agreement, Swift opted to re-record her first six albums released under Big Machine, which would allow her full ownership of the new masters.

In a two-episode docuseries called Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, viewers will get a look at each side of the argument, with one episode exploring Swift’s side that the sale was conducted behind her back and that she has since been blocked from purchasing her recordings, and the other episode examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead, prompted her fan base against him in a public feud.

As Swift maintains her status as a household name, and the biggest pop star in the world right now, Swifties aren’t going to want to miss this television event.