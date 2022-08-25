Taylor Swift is currently dealing with her notorious “Shake It Off” lawsuit, in which two songwriters accused the singer of plagiarizing their lyrics from their song “Playas Gonna Hate.” Now, she’s being sued by the author Teresa La Dart, who’s accusing Swift of stealing the design from her 2010 book Lover for her 2019 album of the same title.
La Dart is demanding an “excess of one million dollars” from Swift for copying her with her own book Lover, an accompaniment to a special edition Lover CD. Aside from the title, La Dart pointed out that similarities included “pastel pinks and blues” and pictures of the author “photographed in a downward pose.”
La Dart’s lawyer shared this statement with Pitchfork:
“It has been a bizarre day as this was filed less than 24 hours ago. Glad to provide some insight as many commentators seem to think this was poorly undertaken. Initially, it is important to note Miss La Dart feels strongly that her full work needs to be compared with that of Miss Swift’s before a conclusion is made here. Secondly, this decision was not made nor taken lightly considering the other side is quite formidable. Lastly, this was a recent consideration and this filing was made ostensibly to reserve Miss La Dart’s rights (primarily at this point) since yesterday was the date the statute of limitations closed. Hope the masses can understand these issues from her perspective, in other words.”