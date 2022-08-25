Taylor Swift is currently dealing with her notorious “Shake It Off” lawsuit, in which two songwriters accused the singer of plagiarizing their lyrics from their song “Playas Gonna Hate.” Now, she’s being sued by the author Teresa La Dart, who’s accusing Swift of stealing the design from her 2010 book Lover for her 2019 album of the same title.

La Dart is demanding an “excess of one million dollars” from Swift for copying her with her own book Lover, an accompaniment to a special edition Lover CD. Aside from the title, La Dart pointed out that similarities included “pastel pinks and blues” and pictures of the author “photographed in a downward pose.”

La Dart’s lawyer shared this statement with Pitchfork: