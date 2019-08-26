After ‘Lover,’ Taylor Swift Should Consider Walking Away From Pop Stardom

Getty Image

The seventh Taylor Swift studio album, Lover, ends with an expressive synth-pop ballad called “Daylight.” Like a lot of Swift’s songs of late, it’s about yearning for love in a world that can be cruel and unforgiving, especially if you’re Taylor Swift. She sings about being “the butt of the joke” and how she mistakenly “trusted the wicked,” but now she insists she’s finally found solace.

For the millions who relish over-analyzing everything that Swift writes, sings, and does, “Daylight” practically begs to be interpreted as an autobiographical statement of purpose. Only you don’t have to actually interpret “Daylight,” because Swift eventually steps out of the song and addresses the audience directly, via a closing-song spoken interlude. “I wanna be defined by the things I love, not the things I hate,” she says. “I just think that you are what you love.”

The early take on “Daylight,” and Lover generally, is that it represents a more “positive” Taylor Swift after the fraught (and often fascinating) Reputation, her album inspired by the series of personal and professional catastrophes that piled on after the massive success of 2014’s 1989. In interviews promoting Lover, Swift has deftly instructed journalists and critics to perceive the album this way, talking candidly (though not all that candid) about the fragility of her mental health in 2016, when she was under siege in the media for everything from her reignited feud with Kanye West to her supposed culpability in the election of Donald Trump.

Intentional or not, this reads as a kind of apology for Reputation, which received mixed reviews and (more importantly) sold less than half what 1989 did. Many attributed the album’s relatively lackluster performance — heavy emphasis on relatively here, as Reputation was still a blockbuster by any other standard — to the barely contained hostility toward her own persona and celebrity that Swift expressed throughout. She was widely mocked for claiming, in the bonkers lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” that “the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” because “she’s dead.”