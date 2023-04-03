Taylor Swift merch is a big deal. For her new album Midnights, she had an array of items: duffle bags, crewnecks, hoodies, backpacks, vinyl clocks, vinyl collector’s cases, etcetera. Of course, she went all out for the extravagant The Eras Tour, which has cities literally renaming themselves for the pop star. However, the merch has been getting some complaints from fans, saying clothing has been fading after one wash.

Swift’s official website has issued a statement about the situation, saying the product is supposed to have a “distressed, vintage look.” However, they offered a point of contact for providing replacements.

Read the full statement below.