All The Merch You Can Buy With Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album

We’re only days away from the highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights, which she announced the night of the MTV VMAs and for which she has since unveiled the tracklist.

Preparation for the release has been extravagant, which is obvious from the merch alone. Her website includes a vinyl clock, a vinyl collector’s case, a Jade Green Edition vinyl, a Moonstone Blue Edition vinyl, a Mahogany Edition vinyl, a Blood Moon Edition vinyl, a Jade Green Edition CD, a Moonstone Blue Edition CD, a Mahogany Edition CD, a Blood Moon Edition CD, a bejeweled bracelet, a backpack, a brown album cover hoodie, brown sweatpants, a duffle bag, a colorblock crewneck, a Green Ringer T-shirt, a blue hoodie, an album cover tank, an album cover longsleeve, an album cover ringer T-shirt, an album cover T-shirt, and a water bottle. Scroll through all of these items here.

About the record, Swift has said, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”