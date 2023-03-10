There are only just a few days left until Taylor Swift kicks off her massive The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. To celebrate her two-night presence in the city, Glendale announced that starting this Monday (fittingly, March 13), they will temporarily be changing the town name to acknowledge her impact.

“Are you ready for it?” the city’s official Twitter account replied to the news breaking.

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!” the town also shared in a statement, via Fox 10 Phoenix. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

While the name hasn’t been revealed yet, it hasn’t stopped Swifties from speculating. One fan held a poll with four options: “Karmaville, Maroonfield, Redbridge County, and Fearlessette.” Others have thrown out Glendale (Taylor’s Version), Glentayle, Era-zona, Swiftdale, and many more.

Whatever Glendale decides to shake it up to, it will only last through March 18, but sets the tone for other cities that Swift is stopping at.

