K-pop girl group Twice is under fire. On a recent appearance on South Korean music TV series Show! Music Core, member Chaeyoung was seen wearing a t-shirt with a QAnon logo, reading “Where we go one, we go all.”

Not long after, she shared a since-deleted Instagram post of her wearing a Sex Pistols shirt that featured an inverted swastika. Today (March 21), Chaeyoung took to social media to issue an apology for the Sex Pistols shirt.

“Hello, this is Chaeyoung from Twice,” she said. “I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore. I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again.”

It is worth noting, however, that neither Chaeyoung nor Twice has publicly commented on the QAnon shirt, and this has not gone unnoticed by the Once army.

K-Pop fans have taken to Twitter to express the need to address antisemitism in K-pop.

“Anti-semetism in kpop is way too overlooked,” said one Twitter user. “Chaeyoung wearing a q-anon AND a nazi shirt two days in a row, BOTH BEING ANTI SEMETIC, STOP hiding this and mind you these her OWN clothes.”

Though there’s no way of telling of these are Chaeyoung’s actual clothes, several fans have since called for the group’s stylist to be fired.