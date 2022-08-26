Twice is back with a fun upbeat dance record in “Talk That Talk.” The K-pop group runs and dances through what appears to be their own video game universe.

This new video for “Talk That Talk” arrives as part of Twice’s new project Between 1&2. The seven-song EP arrives almost a month to the day that the K-pop group released their 10th mini-album Celebrate, though their high frequency of releases should come as no shock. The nine members have released a minimum of two projects every year since 2017, an impressive rate when one considers they debuted in 2015 with The Story Begins. Celebrate boasts an eponymous single and “Just Be Yourself” in what has been a stacked year for Twice. They stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert back in May to perform “The Feels” and group member Nayeon released her solo debut Im Nayeon at the end of June. If the other members intend to do the same, there is no sign of Twice slowing down any time soon. Divide and conquer and unite and prosper can go hand in hand it appears.

Check out the video for “Talk That Talk” above.

Between 1&2 is out now via JYP Entertainment and Warner Music Japan. Listen to it here.

