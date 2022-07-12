Twice is set to return with a new mini-album. Earlier today, the K-Pop girl group took to social media to tease their upcoming 11th mini-album, Between 1&2.

Arriving in August, Between 1&2 marks the beginning of a new era for Twice, who have taken the world by storm with their catchy pop tunes and dance-ready instrumentals. Their songs — which are often sung in Korean, Japanese, and English — have become the soundtrack for several memes and TikTok videos.

Last month, Twice member Nayeon released her solo album, I’m Nayeon, but has continued to work with her bandmates. She revealed in an interview with Vulture that she looks forward to touring with them and meeting Twice fans from all over the world.

“I think there are many Once [the official name for Twice’s group of fans] around the world that want to come to our concerts and see us,” she said. “But there are many countries that we still haven’t visited, and many Once that couldn’t come to see us for personal reasons. So I think I’ll feel that it’s enough once we meet all of them, and they agree that it’s time.”

Between 1&2 is out 8/26 via JYP Entertainment and Warner Music Japan.

