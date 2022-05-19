Twice Brings ‘The Feels’ To ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

K-pop supergroup Twice paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on a mission to affect viewers’ emotions. They performed the hit single “The Feels,” with added horns on the final chorus while donning plaid uniforms as they took over the stage. No part of the set was safe — they even used Colbert’s desk.

This was a massive moment for the group as it marked their first in-person television debut in the United States. Previously they offered a pre-recorded performance of “I Can’t Stop Me” to The Late Show in 2020 and “The Feels” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2021. The performances don’t stop at Colbert as Twice is coming off of two encore shows at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to close off the North American leg of their ‘III’ tour.

Twice last released their studio album Formula Of Love: O+T=<3 in November 2021, anchored by “Scientist.” Group member Nayeon is gearing up for her solo debut in June, the first of Twice to release a solo project since they collectively debuted in 2015.

Check out the live performance of “The Feels” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert above.

