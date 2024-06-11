Just like how having slowed down versions of classic rock songs was the trendy thing to do in the trailers of the early 2000s, having orchestral arrangements of your favorite pop songs is the latest way to be on-trend.

Bridgerton didn’t invent the orchestral cover, but it sure did popularize it. The Netflix series has featured covers of iconic pop songs since its first season in 2020, and now for the second part of season three, there will be a whole new batch of regal covers heading to your ears.

The budding love story between Colin and Penelope, among the rest of the royal drama, will be accompanied by the following covers:

Ariana Grande, “POV”

Coldplay, “Yellow ”

Demi Lovato, “Confident”

Ellie Goulding, “Lights”

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me”

Netflix also dropped “All I Want” the first original song for the series performed by Tori Kelly.

Of the iconic covers, Music Supervisor Justin Kamps told Netflix that it helps connect the audience with the story. “It’s a good link for everyone to instantly recognize their own feelings in these characters that are in a very different environment than they are. But these songs that people know immediately help connect you even more to these characters. And, obviously, they’re all dealing with feelings that everyone still deals with now,” he explained. “I feel like that added level of the covers just helps bring people in even more and just gives it such a unique style for these dance sequences.”

Bridgerton season three Part 2 comes out on June 13.