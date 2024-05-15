Bridgerton is still going strong on Netflix and will soon debut its third season of courtship for viewers to swoon over. This season, expect to see the usual abundant sex scenes , although this show always makes sure to take the road less traveled on that note. And there’s a question on every Lady Whistledown reader’s mind right about now…

What Time Will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 1 Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix will debut this season on Thursday, May 16 at 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST. There’s a catch, however.

The streaming service has decided to go halvsies on this season, so expect four episodes on the above date. The rest of the season (four more episodes) will arrive on Thursday, June 13. Yes, that means more waiting time, but this season’s central pair — Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — should get especially randy, if that helps the news go over any better out there. Coughlan has even confirmed reports that furniture was broken during the making of these episodes, which should provide many opportunities to meme those scenes into oblivion.

Meanwhile, the show remains Duke-less after Regé-Jean Page made good on his decision to not return after the first season. However, don’t worry about the second-season central couple — Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) — doing the same because they’re still getting down in the same residence (Lady Whistledown is not scandalized).