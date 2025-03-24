The headline, though, is that the group also announced they’re going on a hiatus.

K-pop favorites NewJeans are coming off an interesting weekend. The group was in Hong Kong to play ComplexCon on March 23. It was their first performance since rebranding as NJZ , and they debuted a new song called “Pitstop” ( here’s a video ).

Why Is NewJeans (AKA NJZ) Going On Hiatus?

As NME notes, the band said, “We have decided to stop all activities for the time being in accordance with the court ruling. It wasn’t an easy decision but a necessary one.”

This comes after months of conflict between NewJeans and former label ADOR. In November 2024, the group members claimed they were leaving the agency due to a dispute, but ADOR insisted the agreement between them and the group was still in effect. Then, the band rebranded as NJZ in February, but shortly before ComplexCon, ADOR was granted an injunction that prevents the group from operating as NJZ.

Meanwhile, at ComplexCon, the group’s Minji said, “We knew this wouldn’t be easy from the start. We will continue to voice our opinions while respecting the court’s decision and the process. We have no regrets.”

Hyein also said, “Some people may think staying [with ADOR] would have been better for us, but this was about protecting ourselves. We believe we will come back stronger and do not regret our decision.”

Minji added, “Please don’t see this as the end — we will return, and when we do, we want to meet you again with bright, smiling faces. We know this may be disappointing and upsetting for Bunnies [NewJeans’ fandom], but this is how we protect ourselves, and only by doing this can we return stronger.”