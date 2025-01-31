After releasing 2021’s best indie album, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner moved to South Korea and took language courses at Sogang University in Seoul. Ahead of the release of new album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), she discussed her progress in an interview with SSENSE.

“Honestly, it’s been a challenging journey,” Zauner said. “When I first came, I thought my Korean was better than it actually was — I could read and write, sure, but my vocabulary was small. I quickly realized how little I knew.” The Crying In H Mart author started at level one in her Korean classes, but after a year aboard, she’s now a level four.

Zauner was also asked about which K-pop artists she would love to collaborate with. “I think RM is possibly the most compatible musician I’d be interested in working with,” she said about the BTS rapper. “I really loved the Indigo album — it left a strong impression on me. RM seems like a great guy, and I’d love to collaborate with him someday.” Zauner also named New Jeans (“They’re definitely one of my current K-pop favorites”) and (G)I-dle’s So Yeon (“Her personality and character shine through in the way she produces for her group and works with them individually, especially during vocal takes”).

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is out 3/21 via Dead Ocean Records. Find more information here.