Will One Direction Reunite For James Corden’s Last ‘Late Late Show?’

Harry Styles sparked One Direction reunion rumors by posting-then-deleting a selfie showing him wearing a One Direction tee. Plus, Niall Horan told Kelly Clarkson in February that he and his former bandmates “speak constantly.”

It’s possible that fans won’t need to depend Styles’ One Direction t-shirt from 2012 to see him with Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.

According to UK publications The Daily Mail and The Mirror, One Direction will appear together for James Corden’s final The Late Late Show scheduled to air on April 27.

“If the band were to appear on the show, it would be the first time in eight years that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik were together as a five,” the Daily Mail relayed.

The Mirror added:

“The rumor mill went into overdrive when popular celebrity gossip outlet DeuxMoi claimed 1D were set to appear alongside Tom Cruise for Corden’s final show. And eagle-eyed fans were quick to fuel the speculation by pointing out that the boys appeared to have cleared their schedules for this to potentially happen. Harry Styles won’t resume his Love On Tour until May, meaning he’d have time to pop in for a chat with Corden.”

Corden exclusively shared with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that his “last guest is going to be a huge pop star” and within his last run of episodes will be “a really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world.”