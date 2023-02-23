Niall Horan is hot off the release of his new single, “Heaven,” which dropped last week. “Heaven” marks Horan’s first solo single in three years, and will appear on his third solo album, The Show, which will drop this summer.

Today (February 22), Horan appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two talked about Horan’s first season as a coach on The Voice, which reminded him of his time on The X Factor, where he formed One Direction.

During the interview, Horan revealed to Clarkson that he still keeps in touch with his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

“We speak constantly, so it’s a good little thing to have,” he said. “Especially on the show, we were so lucky. You would see all the other artists melting all the time over everything. And we were just 16, 17, 18, 19 – whatever we were. It was so fun.”

This is particularly exciting for Directioners to hear, as last week, fans took to TikTok to share their theories that a One Direction reunion may be in order for The Show.

You can watch the full clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show above.

