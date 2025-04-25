Zara Larsson has a new album coming out… later this year. There’s no date yet, but on Friday (April 25), the pop star shared the first single from her new era, “Pretty Ugly.”
The swaggering track — which was written by Larsson, MNEK, Helena Gao, and Margo Wildman, and produced by Margo XS and MNEK — sounds like a cheerleader chant made for the club. The Charlotte Rutherford-directed video matches the rowdy vibes. It begins with Larsson getting blasted backwards by a towering wall of speakers turned all the way up. From there, she shows off some impressive choreography with a group of female dancers, who begin fighting once it starts raining. Go ahead, “bless your eyes” with the chaos.
Watch the “Pretty Ugly” video above. Later this year, Larsson is joining Tate McRae on the road for the Miss Possessive Tour. You can see those dates below.
Zara Larsson’s 2025 Tour Dates: Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour
08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
08/07 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
08/09 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *
08/13 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
08/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/22 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
08/24 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
08/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena *
08/31 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
09/09 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
09/11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/13 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *
09/14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *
09/16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *
* supporting Tate McRae