Not everyone is excited for the upcoming BRIT Awards. The ceremony, which supposedly showcases and awards the best in UK music this year has noticeably overlooked R&B acts in its nominations.

Noteable British R&B musicians immediately called out the BRITs for their negligence.

In the category for Best Pop/R&B Act are Cat Burns, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Charli XCX. R&B singer Tiana Major9 took to Twitter to express her frustration, asking the BRITs, “Are you purposely trying to antagonise R&B artists?”

Are you purposely trying to antagonise R&B artists? https://t.co/0PLT1PuI5a — Tiana Major9 (@TianaMajor9) January 12, 2023

Some fans argued that the acts in this category were all pop acts. Even more said that R&B should have its own category.

“Forget putting us in this category. Give us our own!!!!! How many times do we have to scream at you?,” said R&B singer Mahalia.

Forget putting us in this category. Give us our own!!!!! How many times do we have to scream at you? @BRITs — mahalia (@mahalia) January 12, 2023

She continued, saying, “Winning awards isn’t the reason why we make and release music. We do this sh*t out of love. But, at this point, it’s nothing short of disrespectful.”