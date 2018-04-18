Smackdown’s Women’s Division Picked Up A Huge Name From Raw

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.17.18

WWE Smackdown Live

There was a lot going on with the Smackdown women’s division this week — Absolution jumping shows to continue hanging out with Paige, Carmella having a “Mellabration” to mellabrate her Smackdown Women’s Championship Money in the Bank cash-in, interruptions from Charlotte Flair, the IIconics and Becky Lynch and a one-on-one Flair vs. Billie Kay match — but the most important moment happened after all of that. Former NXT Women’s Champion and Raw Superstar Asuka showed up to save Flair and Lynch from a 3-on-2 attack, becoming Smackdown’s newest and biggest name.

Asuka and Flair recently stole the show at WrestleMania 34 in a match wherein Flair ended Asuka’s nearly 1,000-day undefeated streak, including over 500 days as NXT Women’s Champion. With rumors floating around that a women’s match pitting Flair against Ronda Rousey could main-event next year’s WrestleMania, this will be a great chance to give us a couple of follow-up Flair vs. Asuka pay-per-view matches in the interim.

Watch her debut below:

TAGSASUKASUPERSTAR SHAKE-UPWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

