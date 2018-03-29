We’ve Got Some Big Ideas For Braun Strowman’s Big WrestleMania Stunt

WWE

The most popular guy in WWE has had a rough road to WrestleMania. First he eliminated everyone but one the Elimination Chamber, only to lose to Roman Reigns. Then there was no real direction for the Monster Among Men. Then he was seen as a backup plan. Then he won a battle royal to be the one man No. 1 contender for the Raw Tag Team Championship, despite not being a tag team. (Although he nearly weighs as much as one.)

Now the man has his match, though he’s still missing a partner. If Braun is lacking ideas for his big WrestleMania stunt (because, yes, the WWE Universe, whether we know it or not, demands a stunt), look no further.

Behold: a list of geographic inspirations for Braun’s WrestleMania GIFable moment. As the resident New Orleanian on the With Spandex staff, I assure you I am highly qualified to put this together.

The Smoothie Truck

In honor of the Stone Cold beer truck and the Olympic Gold Medalist milk truck, let’s see Braun Strowman annihilate The Bar with a huge smoothie truck from next door’s Smoothie King Center. It’ll probably be filled with The Hulk, Smoothie King’s trademark mixture for people trying to bulk up. (27 grams of fat in the 20-ounce version.)

It’s going to be a lot thicker than milk or beer (Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Bananas, Weight Gain Blend, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla), so while losing points for originality, Braun gains points for how difficult this will be. If his partner is a returning James Ellsworth, he can even aim some smoothie his way, causing James to gain weight. Because that’s how The Hulk works. The smoothie, not the Marvel character. Now Braun is stuntin’ on his victims and his partner in the short and long term.

And we all know Braun is a fan of feats of eatin’, so maybe he’ll just upturn the truck full of smoothie into his own mouth.