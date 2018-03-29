We’ve Got Some Big Ideas For Braun Strowman’s Big WrestleMania Stunt

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #WWE
03.29.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE

The most popular guy in WWE has had a rough road to WrestleMania. First he eliminated everyone but one the Elimination Chamber, only to lose to Roman Reigns. Then there was no real direction for the Monster Among Men. Then he was seen as a backup plan. Then he won a battle royal to be the one man No. 1 contender for the Raw Tag Team Championship, despite not being a tag team. (Although he nearly weighs as much as one.)

Now the man has his match, though he’s still missing a partner. If Braun is lacking ideas for his big WrestleMania stunt (because, yes, the WWE Universe, whether we know it or not, demands a stunt), look no further.

Behold: a list of geographic inspirations for Braun’s WrestleMania GIFable moment. As the resident New Orleanian on the With Spandex staff, I assure you I am highly qualified to put this together.

The Smoothie Truck

In honor of the Stone Cold beer truck and the Olympic Gold Medalist milk truck, let’s see Braun Strowman annihilate The Bar with a huge smoothie truck from next door’s Smoothie King Center. It’ll probably be filled with The Hulk, Smoothie King’s trademark mixture for people trying to bulk up. (27 grams of fat in the 20-ounce version.)

It’s going to be a lot thicker than milk or beer (Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Bananas, Weight Gain Blend, Non-Fat Milk, Vanilla), so while losing points for originality, Braun gains points for how difficult this will be. If his partner is a returning James Ellsworth, he can even aim some smoothie his way, causing James to gain weight. Because that’s how The Hulk works. The smoothie, not the Marvel character. Now Braun is stuntin’ on his victims and his partner in the short and long term.

And we all know Braun is a fan of feats of eatin’, so maybe he’ll just upturn the truck full of smoothie into his own mouth.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP