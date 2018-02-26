Braun Strowman Delivered Hands And Broke A Record In The Elimination Chamber

02.25.18

WWE

Braun Strowman has been one of the best parts of Monday Night Raw for a while now. The Monster Among Men’s feats of strength and violence, including flipping a semi truck, attempting murder by grappling hook, and flipping the entire English commentary station on Kane, have endeared him to WWE fans and produced some viral videos along the way. We also got to see his funny and artistic side recently when he dropped his new single “Get These Hands” during a walk with Elias. And then destroyed Elias with a stand-up bass.

Wrestling fans have had a lot of fun speculating what Braun destroy at the Elimination Chamber. The match features recent hands-recipients Elias, the Miz, and John Cena, and a guy – The Guy, actually – who Strowman confirmed he is not yet finished with on With Spandex’s very own podcast, McMahonsplaining. Would Strowman break his way out of his pod early? Crush someone with a pod? Maybe even flip the entire Elimination Chamber?

The Monster Among Men entered the chamber sixth out of seven competitors, and quickly got to rampaging. He used human beings as weapons, and threw the Miz off the top of a pod.

