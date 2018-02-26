Braun Strowman has been one of the best parts of Monday Night Raw for a while now. The Monster Among Men’s feats of strength and violence, including flipping a semi truck, attempting murder by grappling hook, and flipping the entire English commentary station on Kane, have endeared him to WWE fans and produced some viral videos along the way. We also got to see his funny and artistic side recently when he dropped his new single “Get These Hands” during a walk with Elias. And then destroyed Elias with a stand-up bass.
Wrestling fans have had a lot of fun speculating what Braun destroy at the Elimination Chamber. The match features recent hands-recipients Elias, the Miz, and John Cena, and a guy – The Guy, actually – who Strowman confirmed he is not yet finished with on With Spandex’s very own podcast, McMahonsplaining. Would Strowman break his way out of his pod early? Crush someone with a pod? Maybe even flip the entire Elimination Chamber?
The Monster Among Men entered the chamber sixth out of seven competitors, and quickly got to rampaging. He used human beings as weapons, and threw the Miz off the top of a pod.
The real conceit to having seven competitors if Strowman wasn’t going to win…? I mean. What are they really doing with this character? What’s the rumor mill anyway? If Cena doesn’t have an opponent at Mania, does it make sense he puts over Braun there? Or do they find a wedge to fit him into a triple threat with Brock and Roman? So many questions.
Rumor is Miz vs Strowman at Mania.
You could hear the crowd booing as soon as Roman was left against Braun. Everyone knew how it was going to end. I would love to see Braun with a title, but he needs a little help on the microphone and he needs some more moves. The running body slam isn’t cutting it for me and a finisher.
I though miz was dropping the belt before mania and taking time off. That dude is rich, he doesn’t need the mania pay day and i doubt they’re having a second child. If i missed my daughters birth i would NEVER forgive myself nor would i EVER hear the end of it. Miz is not wrestling at mania, guys. Braun is in the main event, triple threat. Cena calls out taker tonight. Seth Rollins quietly wonders why he even bothers anymore.