Something Weird Is Happening On Bray Wyatt’s Twitter

12.18.18 21 mins ago 4 Comments

WWE

Last night on Raw, in addition to the promise of several NXT call-ups, there were video packages promising the return of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who’ve both been out due to injury. One WWE Superstar who went unmentioned, however, was Bray Wyatt. Bray’s been off TV since his tag team partner Matt Hardy quietly retired from wrestling. Bray already worked the recent Starrcade show, but was left out of the network special. He was rumored to be returning at TLC, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Whatever the plan is for Wyatt, he appears to be setting the mood on Twitter. He’s deleted the bulk of his tweets, and everything that remains is cryptic. Interestingly, a lot of it reads as penitent rather than dominant, like a man who’s realized he doesn’t hold the whole world in his hands after all.

