Brock Lesnar Told Dana White He’s Retiring From MMA

Getty Image

Following his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, the assumption was that Brock Lesnar’s next move would be a return to UFC. While it seemed like a highly-anticipate fight against heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wouldn’t happen, Lesnar appearing in the octagon was sure to turn heads. Now, however, it sounds like that’s not going to happen.

According to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Lesnar’s plans to return to UFC fell through, and barring a miracle will not happen.

Story coming to https://t.co/tzuIcRazJx shortly from @bokamotoESPN and I: Brock Lesnar’s return is not likely anymore. UFC is moving on. Barring a last-minute Hail Mary, the dream is no more. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2019

It turns out this goes deeper than a contract dispute or WWE just offering Lesnar a metric ton of cash to keep in him professional wrestling. Brett Okamoto of ESPN spoke to UFC president Dana White, who said that Lesnar told him he’s done with mixed martial arts.