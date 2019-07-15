As I’m sure you already know, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins last night at Extreme Rules, and once again became the WWE Universal Champion. We should all just be grateful, in fact, that he cashed in after Seth and Becky Lynch had already won their Winner-Takes-All title match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. If he’d cashed in during the match, he’d now be not only the Universal Champion, but also the Raw Women’s Champion, and you have to imagine that would be an even harder belt to take off of him once had it. Nevertheless, Lesnar’s cash-in against Rollins is an unusual first in WWE history that you might not have thought about at the time.
Brock Lesnar Made Some Unique WWE History At Extreme Rules
Elle Collins 07.15.19 2 hours ago
TOPICS#Brock Lesnar
