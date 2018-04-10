Getty Image

In the lead up to WrestleMania, most astute fans fully expected Brock Lesnar to drop his Universal championship belt to Roman Reigns due to his contract being up and Dana White announcing he would be back in the UFC. It didn’t work out that way. Brock busted open Reigns, retained his belt, and will still be fighting in the UFC. But who? And when? And where?

As we predicted over the last month or so, Brock is headed right to the top of the heavyweight food chain, even with an 0-2-1 record in his last three matches. According to Sporting News’ Steven Muehlhausen, he’ll take on the winner of the Daniel Cormier-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title superfight this July at UFC 226.