Brock Lesnar Will Reportedly Fight The Winner Of Cormier-Miocic While Under Contract With WWE

#Brock Lesnar #MMA #UFC #WWE
Entertainment Editor
04.09.18

Getty Image

In the lead up to WrestleMania, most astute fans fully expected Brock Lesnar to drop his Universal championship belt to Roman Reigns due to his contract being up and Dana White announcing he would be back in the UFC. It didn’t work out that way. Brock busted open Reigns, retained his belt, and will still be fighting in the UFC. But who? And when? And where?

As we predicted over the last month or so, Brock is headed right to the top of the heavyweight food chain, even with an 0-2-1 record in his last three matches. According to Sporting News’ Steven Muehlhausen, he’ll take on the winner of the Daniel Cormier-Stipe Miocic heavyweight title superfight this July at UFC 226.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#MMA#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARMMAUFCWWE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP