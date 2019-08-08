Charlotte Flair Insists It’s Not A Slight For Becky Lynch To Share The ‘WWE 2K20’ Cover

08.08.19 2 hours ago

WWE

There had been rumors that Becky Lynch would be on the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game. That turned out to be true, but she shares the cover with Roman Reigns, whereas previous covers have featured a solo Superstar: Randy Orton on 2K12, CM Punk on 2K13, Daniel Bryan on 2K14, John Cena on 2K15, Stone Cold Steve Austin on 2K16, Brock Lesnar on 2K17, Seth Rollins on 2K18, and AJ Styles on 2K19. Apparently there’s an idea in the air, although as someone involved in feminist wrestling discourse online I haven’t personally seen anyone say it, that having to share the cover with a man is an insult to Becky.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairROMAN REIGNSWWEWWE 2K20
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP