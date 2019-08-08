Charlotte Flair Insists It’s Not A Slight For Becky Lynch To Share The ‘WWE 2K20’ Cover

There had been rumors that Becky Lynch would be on the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game. That turned out to be true, but she shares the cover with Roman Reigns, whereas previous covers have featured a solo Superstar: Randy Orton on 2K12, CM Punk on 2K13, Daniel Bryan on 2K14, John Cena on 2K15, Stone Cold Steve Austin on 2K16, Brock Lesnar on 2K17, Seth Rollins on 2K18, and AJ Styles on 2K19. Apparently there’s an idea in the air, although as someone involved in feminist wrestling discourse online I haven’t personally seen anyone say it, that having to share the cover with a man is an insult to Becky.