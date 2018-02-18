Conor McGregor Declares Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Out Of These Current Fight Negotiations’

#Conor McGregor #Boxing #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
02.18.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

2018 has seen a definite ‘Will they / Won’t they’ vibe surrounding a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch, either in the UFC or a boxing ring. Mayweather has spent the past two months actively courting the speculation, going so far as to post photoshops of himself in a cage with the caption “Billion Dollar Man.” For McGregor’s part, he’s been responding with mockery on his own Twitter and Instagram, but seemed to put a nail in the fight’s coffin with his latest social media message.

“I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations,” McGregor wrote. “It is the reason I never seeked the rematch in the first place. I was happy for him in retirement.”

“My game is a very unforgiving one. It is not like other games. I understand completely him staying retired. I will now carry on in my negotiations and see where it goes. Have a great retirement Junior. Now come here and give your old man a hug for old times sake. I’m proud of you son.”

He finished off the post “Yours truly, Senior.”

