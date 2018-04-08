Dana White Is Going To WrestleMania Decked Out In Ronda Rousey Gear

04.08.18

WrestleMania 34 will feature some major former (and maybe future) UFC stars with Ronda Rousey teaming with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, while Brock Lesnar will face off with Roman Reigns to defend his WWE Universal Championship.

With those two former UFC top stars in the building, Dana White decided to take a flight from New York to New Orleans following the debacle that was UFC 223 so he could take in the spectacle that is WrestleMania 34. White posted a picture to Twitter showing that he’s not just going to watch, but he’s going to be there cheering on Rousey in full force in her match, rocking a Rowdy Ronda Rousey shirt for the occasion.

