Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins The Lightweight Title At UFC 223 And Calls Out Georges St-Pierre

04.08.18 1 hour ago

It’s been a crazy week for the UFC that has resulted in multiple fight changes and cancellations to UFC 223. The biggest of those switch ups was undoubtedly the main event, which saw Khabib Nurmagomedov’s opponent change from Tony Ferguson to Max Holloway to #11 ranked Al Iaquinta, who has been best known over the past two years for his often foul-mouthed tirades about UFC mistreatment.

But when the UFC asked if he’d step up on one day’s notice to fight Khabib, Iaquinta didn’t hesitate. Unfortunately for him, Nurmagomedov is an absolute beast even when you have a full camp to prepare. His wrestling game is already legendary, and that’s what he used to control Iaquinta and punish him with relentless ground and pound. Again and again, Iaquinta worked to stand back up but every time Khabib would drag him back to the canvas. In the end, it went to the judge’s scorecards, with Nurmagomedov taking it 50-44, 50-43 & 50-43.

Iaquinta’s best chance came in the third round and fourth rounds when the fight stayed on the feet. With his hands hanging down by his waist, Khabib’s striking defense didn’t look exactly stellar. For ten minutes Iaquinta had a chance to swing with Nurmagomedov, but the magic punch never landed. Between rounds, Khabib’s coach told him to get back to the wrestling, but due to fatigue or pigheadedness, the fight remained standing.

