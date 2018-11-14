The WWE Championship Changed Hands On Smackdown And Shook Up Survivor Series

After Becky Lynch was pulled from what should have been the Survivor Series main event due to a concussion suffered during Monday Night Raw, the rest of the card was shaken up in a major way Tuesday night during Smackdown.

A brawl between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles opened the show, which Shane McMahon broke up. Styles and Bryan went at each other yet again, when the Blue Brand’s boss finally had enough of the two stars battling and removed Bryan from Team Smackdown. He then announced a title match for later in the evening.

Before the title bout, Lynch named Charlotte as her replacement against Rousey Sunday night in Los Angeles. Then, in a shocker, Bryan upended Styles to claim only his second WWE championship.

