After Becky Lynch was pulled from what should have been the Survivor Series main event due to a concussion suffered during Monday Night Raw, the rest of the card was shaken up in a major way Tuesday night during Smackdown.
A brawl between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles opened the show, which Shane McMahon broke up. Styles and Bryan went at each other yet again, when the Blue Brand’s boss finally had enough of the two stars battling and removed Bryan from Team Smackdown. He then announced a title match for later in the evening.
Before the title bout, Lynch named Charlotte as her replacement against Rousey Sunday night in Los Angeles. Then, in a shocker, Bryan upended Styles to claim only his second WWE championship.
Well……….. didn’t see that coming. Wtf
Sometimes WWE being a rudderless trash barge of hasty booking turns up some neat results.
So is WWE management mad at Bryan for refusing to go to Crown Jewel, so they put him in a match with Lesnar hoping he’ll concuss Bryan back into retirement?
The era of dark daniel has begun
Now, if Brock can drop the Universal Title to Bryan in a unification match, I might be in a forgiving mood!
I have a feeling Bryan might just get counted out or something snd not really even gave Lesnar just to cement this heel thing and piss the crowd off. Can’t imagine they would actually do and risk Bryan vs Lesnar and it would really weird and make no sense now that Bryan is a heel.
Turning Bryan heel — if that is indeed what they did here — is just dumb. We’re never getting the Mania blowoff with Miz now and that was the logical conclusion to this whole story. I’m not going to be too mad at Bryan being champ, but turning him was maybe the dumbest thing WWE could have done with him. No one wants to boo Daniel Bryan.
It could be a Becky thing where WWE tries to get us to boo him for a few weeks and then gives up and lets him be a tweener. Also, they could still get a Mania match with Miz, only face Miz vs. heel Bryan, like I legitimately would never have seen that coming, but it wouldn’t be bad.
I could live with a Daniel Bryan heel turn, but not a lame Daniel Bryan heel turn. The “say my name” gimmick worked for The Dream, but “don’t say my name” just makes no sense.
I think they realized the Miz story wasn’t working, people didn’t care and they’ll try again later
Mike India Zulu
Someone on the Smackdown writing staff is clearly into ball-busting and AJ Styles and has managed to be horny on main for an entire year. Well done to them, and we’re finally getting an interesting development out of it! Win-win!
Why do this on this night when Becky can’t go? Why tonight? This is so tone deaf of WWE
And with that, the two most popular baby faces in the company are Smackdown’s top two heels.
lmao. Daniel Bryan becomes champ and the iwc is…complaining
SHOCKER
idiotic fools.
the true killers of pro wrestling
Idiotic troll is idiotic.