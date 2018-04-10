Both Roman Reigns And Samoa Joe Are Anxious To Fight Daniel Bryan

After spending the last nearly three years away from the ring, Daniel Bryan made his long-awaited return in a tag team victory with Shane McMahon over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

When it was suddenly announced Bryan was medically cleared, Shinsuke Nakamura put his name in the hat as someone who wanted a showdown with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion at some point down the road.

Samoa Joe, who missed the lead up to WrestleMania with a foot injury, added his name to that list, while speaking with Between the Ropes: (H/T Wrestling Inc for transcription)

“He’s on the radar,” Joe said. “I know that anytime me and Daniel have gotten in the ring it’s usually something brutal and spectacular. I wouldn’t mind doing it again, I just hope he physically can hold up still.”

