Both Roman Reigns And Samoa Joe Are Anxious To Fight Daniel Bryan

After spending the last nearly three years away from the ring, Daniel Bryan made his long-awaited return in a tag team victory with Shane McMahon over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.
When it was suddenly announced Bryan was medically cleared, Shinsuke Nakamura put his name in the hat as someone who wanted a showdown with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion at some point down the road.
Samoa Joe, who missed the lead up to WrestleMania with a foot injury, added his name to that list, while speaking with Between the Ropes: (H/T Wrestling Inc for transcription)
“He’s on the radar,” Joe said. “I know that anytime me and Daniel have gotten in the ring it’s usually something brutal and spectacular. I wouldn’t mind doing it again, I just hope he physically can hold up still.”
Reigns already lobbying for next year’s Wrestlemania main event
I think it’s funny that this website bitches and moans about reigns just as much as everyone else just published an article saying reigns v Bryan ‘screams’ mania main event.
I don’t see the irony.
1) Reigns is pushed despite not appealing to fans (or doesn’t appeal to fans because of how he is pushed).
2) DB v Reigns is exactly the type of match VKM would want as a main event of WM
Those are not two contradictory statements. In fact, they are complementary.
Everybody wants a piece of the GOAT.
Does Daniel Bryan have to give another impromptu speech after the match declaring that Roman is the greatest wrestler in history and all the fans are wrong not to cheer him?