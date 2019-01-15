WWE’s Reportedly Still Planning A ‘Major Match’ For Dave Batista At WrestleMania

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.15.19 2 Comments

WWE Network

With Triple H’s pec injury at Crown Jewel removing him from competition for most of the next year, that left the rumored Triple H vs. Dave Batista match for WrestleMania 35 in stasis and Batista’s return to the active WWE roster on hold. The match was previously teased in a segment during Smackdown 1000, which also included a surprising amount of Ric Flair dick pantomime.

Not it’s being reported (via Cageside by way of Slice) that despite Triple H being medically unavailable, WWE is still talking to Big Dave about a “major match” at WrestleMania.

