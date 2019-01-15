WWE’s Reportedly Still Planning A ‘Major Match’ For Dave Batista At WrestleMania

01.15.19

With Triple H’s pec injury at Crown Jewel removing him from competition for most of the next year, that left the rumored Triple H vs. Dave Batista match for WrestleMania 35 in stasis and Batista’s return to the active WWE roster on hold. The match was previously teased in a segment during Smackdown 1000, which also included a surprising amount of Ric Flair dick pantomime.

Not it’s being reported (via Cageside by way of Slice) that despite Triple H being medically unavailable, WWE is still talking to Big Dave about a “major match” at WrestleMania.

