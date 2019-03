Getty Image

With WWE Smackdown Live headed to Fox later this year, the company’s pulling every string and working every connection they can. According to a report from Fightful, they’ve just reached an agreement on a big one.

Rap superstar Eminem, currently still locked in a feud with WWE favorite and Kevin Owens powerbomb victim Machine Gun Kelly, has agreed to curate the soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game release. With that comes a TV appearance, and more.

