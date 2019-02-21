Getty Image

For a few months, it seemed like Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly left their feud in 2018, but sure enough, the beef has been reignited. At a recent Eminem show, fans wanted him to perform his Kelly diss track “Killshot,” but Em refused, saying, “I would, but I don’t want to give that c*cksucker any more f*cking light. Make some noise for your-f*cking-selves and make nothing for MGK.”

Naturally, Kelly caught wind of Eminem’s slight, and now he has offered his response. He hopped on Twitter and said that Eminem was probably correct to not perform the “weak ass song” because it would bore his audience into unconsciousness, writing, “ay @Eminem u made the right decision not dropping that weak ass song in concert and putting everyone to sleep. #RapDevil.”

ay @Eminem u made the right decision not dropping that weak ass song in concert and putting everyone to sleep. 😂👎🏽🚮😈 #RapDevil — colson (@machinegunkelly) February 21, 2019

This isn’t the only feud Eminem is dealing with right now, although his most recent is more one-sided (so far): Last night, upon discovering that Netflix had canceled the Marvel series The Punisher, Eminem flexed his own Twitter fingers and blasted the streaming service for the decision. In a tweet formatted as a letter to Netflix, he wrote in all caps, “REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!!”