Jim Ross Called Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut The Best He’s Ever Seen

Before Ronda Rousey’s debut match at WrestleMania 34, nobody was really sure how she’d do. There was no doubt about her athletic prowess, but her abilities as a performer and a safe worker were very much up in the air. Her performance in a contract signing segment at Elimination Chamber didn’t impress most viewers, and there were some doubts about her Samoan Drop.

Once the actual WrestleMania match occurred, however, it put all doubts to rest. Like her or not, Ronda Rousey did a great job in her first match, and should be an interesting wrestler to follow going forward.

One wrestling legend was particularly impressed with how Ronda did. WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross was effusive about Rousey in a brief interview with TMZ Sports.

