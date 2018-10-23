WWE

We still don’t really know what’s going on with WWE Crown Jewel, the planned November 2nd event in Saudi Arabia. Recent world news has led to widespread criticism of WWE’s plan to do a propaganda-filled show for the Saudi royal family. Guys like Randy Orton and JBL defended WWE’s plan to do the show, and it began to look less and less like WWE would back out, particularly considering the money they’d likely lose if they did.

A persistent rumor from the past few days appears to be growing in likelihood, however, and that may end up changing the whole story. As WrestlingInc.com reports, the original rumor was that John Cena and Daniel Bryan were both refusing to take part in Crown Jewel. Bryan’s involvement is still up in the air, but on the new Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that John Cena has indeed been removed from the show, and will have to be replaced in the WWE World Cup tournament.