We still don’t really know what’s going on with WWE Crown Jewel, the planned November 2nd event in Saudi Arabia. Recent world news has led to widespread criticism of WWE’s plan to do a propaganda-filled show for the Saudi royal family. Guys like Randy Orton and JBL defended WWE’s plan to do the show, and it began to look less and less like WWE would back out, particularly considering the money they’d likely lose if they did.
A persistent rumor from the past few days appears to be growing in likelihood, however, and that may end up changing the whole story. As WrestlingInc.com reports, the original rumor was that John Cena and Daniel Bryan were both refusing to take part in Crown Jewel. Bryan’s involvement is still up in the air, but on the new Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that John Cena has indeed been removed from the show, and will have to be replaced in the WWE World Cup tournament.
There’s no way they can go through with this show, there’s too much at stake. Cena pulling out isn’t in an of itself a big deal. They can mask it by saying he had to do reshoots for his movie or something, so long as he agrees to stay quiet. But he has a children’s book out, he’s in a big tentpole Transformers movie, he’s trying to go Hollywood and he can’t associate his brand to this. Daniel Bryan not going isn’t a huge deal either, someone else can take his spot.
The bigger deal is the Universal Championship match. Roman vacating means that this title *has* to change hands at that show. They did some non-finish fuckery at the last Saudi show, they can’t do it again. Braun or Lesnar have to walk out of there champion, and that makes it only the second official time the title has changed hands overseas, after AJ last year. Along with DX reuniting and HBK coming out of retirement, that makes it a historic show. WWE needs to be downplaying this show and instead they’re putting even more of a spotlight on it every single day.
Cena has the most to lose if the show goes on. Cena is establishing himself as a brand and that means staying away from controversy. Appearing on a Saudi propaganda show is bad for him.
I saw that headline and literally had to read the column to remember what Cena is even doing at Crown Jewel. He should bail. Why the hell would he care about WWE’s until 3 weeks ago nonexistent “World Cup”?