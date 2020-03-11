Nia Jax Could Be Back On WWE TV Very Soon

It’s been almost a year since we saw Nia Jax in a WWE ring. In fact, her last match was at WrestleMania 35, when she and Tamina went up against the Divas of Doom, the IIconics, and Bayley and Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The IIconics won that match, Sasha Banks went on leave for months, and Nia Jax went off to have double knee surgery. The most recent season of Total Divas dealt with her medical issues at the time, and her fear that her wrestling career might be over. Now, however, it seems we might be seeing her again very soon.
PWInsider is reporting that Jax has been medically cleared to return to the ring. According to their sources, she’s just waiting for the right storyline to justify her return to WWE TV. She’s been training for her return at the Performance Center since December.
She might well be the mysterious sixth competitor in that rumored Six Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. That would be easy to set up with a quick return and confrontation with Bayley and Sasha on Smackdown, and then they can always build it into a one-on-one feud with Bayley after Mania if they want.