The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 10/31/18: Saint’s Row

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Everyone took off their shoes to express their hatred of Zack Gibson, Stratford-upon-Maven won a match, and British El Generico fought Welsh Rhyno in the train station to Hell.

This week we got two new episodes back-to-back, so if you’d like to watch them, you can do so here and here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

And now, the third edition of Best and Worst of NXT UK, covering episodes three and four, for October 31, 2018.