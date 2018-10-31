The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/30/18: Fresh Brood

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Smackdown didn’t really seem to know what it was doing or why it was happening, but at least we got Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair brawling at the Performance Center with the MMA Four Horsewomen standing to the side smirking at them.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,002nd episode for October 30, 2018.
I’m all for class consciousness and solidarity, but I’m not sure I’m cool with calling Joe a scab for wrestling at Crown Jewel.
I feel like the wrestlers with enough pull to avoid the show are avoiding it, which means shit rolls downhill on everyone that isn’t a cross-media generational superstar.
Also, all the middle fingers to Shane McMahon for his whole “whoever gets to the finals, if you lose, you’re gone from SDL because I have an inferiority complex with my sister” spiel that Steph will also probably do on RAW.
So wanted Kevin and Sami to attach motors to their hospital beds, run Shane over with them, and beat him relentlessly with crutches.
Wasn’t Kevin Thorn the vampire? What WAS Mordechai?
if we’re going to bring back old stables for no reason at all (see Brothers of destruction and DX) can we please get the brood back to fight new day just one time