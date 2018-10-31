The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/30/18: Fresh Brood

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.31.18 4 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Smackdown didn’t really seem to know what it was doing or why it was happening, but at least we got Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair brawling at the Performance Center with the MMA Four Horsewomen standing to the side smirking at them.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,002nd episode for October 30, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP