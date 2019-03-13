WWE Network

Roman Reign’s battle with leukemia, beating of the disease into submission, and all the details that go along with both are still a hot topic among WWE fans and people who write about sports-entertainment on the Internet.

In an interview with the LA Times, Roman opened up about the difficulty of making a surprising announcement like that on live television, when even the people he works with didn’t know it was coming.

“I was overwhelmed. I felt just so reassured that I wasn’t alone,” said Reigns. “When you are holding a secret for so long you feel like you are trapped on an island with nobody to connect to, with nobody to kind of take that weight off your shoulders. But to receive that type of support, that type of positive reinforcement. I was overwhelmed. It felt really good.”

He also, importantly, discussed the affect a vocal minority of skeptics on the Internet questioning the validity of his diagnosis and treatment has on his real life and family, and his most important priorities in light of them.