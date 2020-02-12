Last Friday, the bro they call Goldberg returned to WWE TV (via satellite), just in time to grab the bag for WWE’s upcoming blood-money pay-per-view Super ShowDown, taking place February 27 in Saudi Arabia. Instead of challenging another legend of his stature a la his 2019 “perfect storm of crappiness” Saudi match against the Undertaker, he surprised everyone (except for us) and challenged “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship — which is apparently something you can just do from your garage, as long as you have a WWE Hall Of Fame ring.
With the match set, all fingers signs point to WrestleMania 36, as one of these two men will be the Universal Champion at the Show Of Shows. But who will they face? The early betting on the 2020 Royal Rumble had Roman Reigns slated to win the match, and while that didn’t ultimately happen, a local TV ad in Philadelphia has accidentally revealed the six entrants in next month’s Elimination Chamber match, promising a Universal Championship title shot for the winner. And whaddya know, Roman is one of those six combatants!
Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet caught up with Reigns at a WrestleMania Inglewood Hollywood photo op yesterday, asking him that if (lol) he wins the Elimination Chamber, who would he like to face? Roman’s response:
“I just want my title, to be honest. Nobody took that title from me. I had to relinquish it due to circumstances. So I just prefer my title. From a completely honest standpoint, I would much rather face “The Fiend.” He’s busted his ass all year long for it. No offense to Goldberg, I think he’s a great performer, he’s a great Superstar, but I’m into the future right now and helping out the guys who are going to be in the locker room with me. And there’s no doubt “The Fiend” has put a lot of work into what he’s done. As we all have. So like I said, man, it’s my time now. We’ve had fun with that Funhouse, but it’s time to bring it home.”
So there you have it: Roman Reigns vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Probably.