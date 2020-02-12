Last Friday, the bro they call Goldberg returned to WWE TV (via satellite), just in time to grab the bag for WWE’s upcoming blood-money pay-per-view Super ShowDown, taking place February 27 in Saudi Arabia. Instead of challenging another legend of his stature a la his 2019 “perfect storm of crappiness” Saudi match against the Undertaker, he surprised everyone (except for us) and challenged “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship — which is apparently something you can just do from your garage, as long as you have a WWE Hall Of Fame ring.

With the match set, all fingers signs point to WrestleMania 36, as one of these two men will be the Universal Champion at the Show Of Shows. But who will they face? The early betting on the 2020 Royal Rumble had Roman Reigns slated to win the match, and while that didn’t ultimately happen, a local TV ad in Philadelphia has accidentally revealed the six entrants in next month’s Elimination Chamber match, promising a Universal Championship title shot for the winner. And whaddya know, Roman is one of those six combatants!