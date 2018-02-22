Even if you didn’t watch WWE Raw live this week, you know by now that Seth Rollins spent an astonishing 65 minutes in the ring for a gauntlet match, pinning both Roman Reigns and John Cena clean, and setting a record for the longest time any WWE Superstar has spent in a match on Raw.
Now, that’s impressive enough (especially since it was also a really good match), but twitter user @The_Meme_Elite pointed out something else that’s worth noting:
Brock’s wrestled on a bunch of house shows if we’re being accurate
Part time champs are a joke. It was a bit of a novelty at first, but Brock has beaten far more deserving champs in underwhelming matches. Even Paul Heyman can’t put a gloss on that. That Dana Brooke statkeeping was on point.
hmmm…guess that just goes to show how dominant Brock lesnar is. ;)
lol brock is not a fighting champion where he has been basically the only one on the roster that has won legit fighting matches.
Fans today just truly don’t know what pro wrestling is.
In professional wrestling parlance, a “fighting champion” is someone that defends their title frequently. You have taken the term literally, which is — ya know — wrong. Then again, fans today just truly don’t know what pro wrestling is.
As much as I, and I’m sure a lot of people here, don’t want to see Roman/Brock again, one of the (very few) good things about Roman as champ means the title’s on TV every week again.
That’s all I got.
Five house show matches, three versus Samoa Joe, one versus Sheamus, and one versus Kane.
[www.cagematch.net]
Didn’t he also have a house show match with Kevin Owens?
Please, please, someone run the numbers on how much time he spent “bouncing up and down while his friend talks.”
Okada defends his title less frequently
But he wrestles on almost every single show.
Okada’s a good wrestler though
Also the average Okada match is 45 minutes long at this point
This is, truthfully, the most depressing thing i’ve read in a long time.
I think that’s still more time than Goldberg’s entire career.
Nope. Even if you just go 173×2, that’s still 346 minutes 5 hours and around 46 minutes.
WWE negotiated not one, but two contracts with Brock paying him certain amount for a certain limited number of appearances. And they made him and unbeatable champion again after he took one of his 3 month breaks to go work for another (arguably rival) company. And don’t forget the first time he walked away from WWE it was because he didn’t like having to travel so much.
I’m not arguing that it isn’t shitty to never have the World Champion on the show. But, it bears mentioning that this current state of affairs isn’t really Brock Lesnar’s fault. Like, at all.
Agreed they hate brock but brock doesnt book the show nor does he work often or cheaply. You cant pay him all that money and job him out its bad business. Brock doesnt care if he wins or loses and probably doesnt want to carry that ugly red belt around t.v. it was bocks idea to lose to goldberg and heyman pitched joe beating brock for the title last year and brock was fine it. The guys running the company (vince and h werent)
The fans are real hypocritical if its someone they like lets blame booking its vinces fault (because h does no wrong) if its someone they dont like they get all angry and blame brock not the guys in charge (vince and h)
@Reigns98, H is in a weird space right now. People still remember the bearer of the golden shovel, but judging by NXT and the tournaments as a booker he seems to know what he’s doing even better than Vince himself currently does.
But yeah, it’s generally a lack of creativity that they can’t have Brock lose to someone like Samoa Joe to actually create legitimate threats to their champ. It’s lazy booking.
as much as everyone loves lesnar, you almost forget he’s an active wrestler, until he shows up at ppvs and wins or defends the title. and while you may think it’s fine because he’s a draw or whatever, but he’s holding the company hostage, when youre expected to book a show based around a championship, whose holder doesnt even appear on the show. it just sort of makes everything lack cohesive story telling. theyd almost be better off just having lesnar drop the belt and wrestle once a year at wrestlmania against cena or whoever is the big star of the day.
What a joke. This is why the Universal title means nothing to me, and I think they need to just let Lesnar go and save the money. Give that belt to Seth, he clearly deserves it and after AJ is probably the best in ring performer WWE have right now.