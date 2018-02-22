Seth Rollins Wrestled More In One Night Than Brock Lesnar Has Since Becoming Universal Champion

02.22.18 2 weeks ago 21 Comments

WWE

Even if you didn’t watch WWE Raw live this week, you know by now that Seth Rollins spent an astonishing 65 minutes in the ring for a gauntlet match, pinning both Roman Reigns and John Cena clean, and setting a record for the longest time any WWE Superstar has spent in a match on Raw.

Now, that’s impressive enough (especially since it was also a really good match), but twitter user @The_Meme_Elite pointed out something else that’s worth noting:

