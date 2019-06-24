Seth Rollins Got Defensive About WWE On Twitter

WWE

It’s been a dramatic twelve hours or so for Universal Champion Seth Rollins. He successfully defended his championship at WWE Stomping Grounds in a match against Baron Corbin that featured corrupt special guest referee Lacy Evans, Becky Lynch beating up corrupt special guest referee Lacy Evans, and real-life couple Rollins and Lynch’s biggest moment as an on-screen couple so far. But this wasn’t all the drama in which Rollins was involved that night – he also decided to start a brouhaha among wrestling fans on Twitter.