The Fiend Dominated In A Dark Match After Smackdown Went Off The Air

After the slow-burn reveal of his horrifying “Fiend” persona, with a mask designed by horror legend Tom Savini’s team, the new Bray Wyatt has been handled with an impressive amount of restraint. He had a horrifying entrance at SummerSlam, where he dominated Finn Bálor, and he’s only shown up occasionally on TV. He’s not going to be at Clash of Champions, but it seems likely he will play a major role at Hell in a Cell. With this week’s Raw and Smackdown at Madison Square Garden, a lot of fans were hoping to seem him attack visiting legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Undertaker, but that didn’t happen. Non-Fiend Bray had a Firefly Funhouse segment about Austin, and then the Fiend showed up after Smackdown and 205 Live last night, just for the live Garden crowd.