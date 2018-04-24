A New Undertaker Graphic Novel Will Tell The Dead Man’s Life Story

YouTube

WWE and Boom! Studios have been making comics together for more than a year, but up till now those comics have all began as single issues, combining ongoing lead stories with short backup strips to fill in decidedly kayfabe backstage details around important matches and moments. The partnership is breaking new ground in 2018 with an upcoming graphic novel, WWE: Undertaker, which tells the fictionalized life story of the veteran WWE Superstar.

It’s good timing for the Undertaker, who just returned from a presumptive retirement, and is following up his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania with a Casket Match against Rusev (not, as we briefly thought, Chris Jericho) at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Undertaker is also a great choice for a graphic novel because his unique supernatural character has developed over his 27-year career into something that’s practically mythological.