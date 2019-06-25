Job Opportunities: A Look Back At Some Of WCW’s Most Memorable Losers

WWE Network

Last week’s inaugural Job Opportunities pro wrestling jobber retrospective took a look at ten former enhancement talents who’d go on to be big stars in WWE. WWE hasn’t always been the only game in town, however, so this week we’re looking at ten former jobber journeymen who started in WCW before making it big.

WWE Network makes it easy to hunt through the archive for rare gems, but if you see a particularly grainy and janky image, know I had to shovel it from the bowels of YouTube. So let’s get started and take a look at ten faces you would’ve never guessed would become some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling and sports-entertainment: World Championship Wrestling flavor.