WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of The Slamboree: Everybody betray me, I fed up with this worl. Plus, Kevin Greene performed a wrestling miracle, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller debuted, and NFL legend Reggie White took the worst head into the buckles you’ve ever seen in your life.

Click here to watch this show on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. People need to know about that time Chris Jericho announced every entrant in a battle royal and made me spit coffee out of my nose decades later, even when I knew what he was gonna say.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Slamboree 1998, originally aired on May 17, 1998.