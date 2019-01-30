Backstage News On The Evolving Plans For Ronda Rousey And Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 35

WWE

You’re the sort of person who reads backstage news on wrestling websites, and that means you’ve probably already had between five and ten conversations about whether or not Charlotte Flair should be added to the WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship. Ever since the match began to seem like a possibility, there’s been talk of Charlotte joining it. According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, the current plan at WWE is in fact to add Charlotte and make the match a Triple Threat.

Meltzer notes that originally the plan was to build to Charlotte Flair versus Ronda Rousey one-on-one at WrestleMania 35, but the popularity of The Man Becky Lynch changed that plan, but not so much that they plan to leave Charlotte out.