Backstage News On The Evolving Plans For Ronda Rousey And Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 35

01.30.19 1 hour ago 5 Comments

WWE

You’re the sort of person who reads backstage news on wrestling websites, and that means you’ve probably already had between five and ten conversations about whether or not Charlotte Flair should be added to the WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship. Ever since the match began to seem like a possibility, there’s been talk of Charlotte joining it. According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, the current plan at WWE is in fact to add Charlotte and make the match a Triple Threat.

Meltzer notes that originally the plan was to build to Charlotte Flair versus Ronda Rousey one-on-one at WrestleMania 35, but the popularity of The Man Becky Lynch changed that plan, but not so much that they plan to leave Charlotte out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairRONDA ROUSEYWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP