Watch The Moment Becky Lynch Discovered She Won’t Be Competing At Survivor Series

11.16.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

YouTube

The emotional roller coaster WWE fans have gone on this week has been almost unheard of, from the staggering highs of Becky Lynch invading Raw and beating down Ronda Rousey covered in “Irish war paint”, to the crushing lows of the announcement that she’d been pulled from Survivor Series (and a possible main event), from the empowering promo and replacement selection in the face of a broken face to the straight fire tweets that are somehow still kicking Ronda Rousey’s ass.

Here’s a good thing about WWE: they’re always taping everything.

WWE shared a video of Lynch learning she won’t compete at Survivor Series a day after what some called her “Austin 3:16” moment, and it’s just as good and moving as you’d expect. If you were worried about WWE continuing to resist crowd responses and try to make Becky a “heel” and Charlotte a “face” and all that crazy wrestling stuff, this video will ease your mind a little. Like we saw earlier this week on Twitter, WWE’s taking a real life injury and real life bad timing and turning them into glorious, glorious kayfabe.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHRONDA ROUSEYSURVIVOR SERIES 2018WWEWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP