The emotional roller coaster WWE fans have gone on this week has been almost unheard of, from the staggering highs of Becky Lynch invading Raw and beating down Ronda Rousey covered in “Irish war paint”, to the crushing lows of the announcement that she’d been pulled from Survivor Series (and a possible main event), from the empowering promo and replacement selection in the face of a broken face to the straight fire tweets that are somehow still kicking Ronda Rousey’s ass.
Here’s a good thing about WWE: they’re always taping everything.
WWE shared a video of Lynch learning she won’t compete at Survivor Series a day after what some called her “Austin 3:16” moment, and it’s just as good and moving as you’d expect. If you were worried about WWE continuing to resist crowd responses and try to make Becky a “heel” and Charlotte a “face” and all that crazy wrestling stuff, this video will ease your mind a little. Like we saw earlier this week on Twitter, WWE’s taking a real life injury and real life bad timing and turning them into glorious, glorious kayfabe.
Use all of that emotion on Ronnie
My heart broke when the news dropped that Becky would be pulled and now it broke even more watching that video. It just felt real. I can’t wait for her to come back and kick everyone’s ass.
Also fuck you Nia, you talentless clod.
I truly hope on Smackdown Tuesday we see the Flair family Thanksgiving diner where Rick won’t talk to Charlotte. Not because she loses to Rousey or lost the title, but because she lost “The Man” moniker for the family.